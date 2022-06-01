GHA prepared for monkey pox should any cases be found on the Rock

by MEGAN STRINGER The Government have confirmed that the GHA have taken precaution measures and prepared for the eventuality that there is a confirmed case of monkey pox in Gibraltar.

In response to PANORAMA questions regarding what precaution measures are being put into place in the event that a case of monkey pox is found in Gibraltar, a Government spokesperson stated the GHA are currently undertaking ‘enhanced surveillance’, and have raised awareness of the risk of this with frontline doctors, and have tested its systems for receiving and caring for cases.As of May 30, 2022, the total number of confirmed cases of monkey pox in the UK is 190.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR