This Platinum Jubilee
Wednesday, June 8, 2022 - 09:01 Carmen Gomez
The visit of the Royals to our shores has been the icing on the cake, and for this we are truly honoured. It has further strengthened the bonds of friendship between us and the United Kingdom; something which will never change with the passing of time.
The Spanish authorities as always proceed with their ludicrous policy in protesting about the Royal visit; something which is of no concern of theirs and signifying nothing; in an effort to undermine our loyalty. In fact back in 1954 the Daily Express recorded “so much for the efforts of the hotheads in Madrid to scare the Queen away from the Rock of Gibraltar. She not only came ashore herself today, but she allowed the children to come too.” The Times noted “someone has even gone to the trouble to inscribe on a Nissan Hut “rest assured, Gibraltar is British.” the British monarchy represents many qualities, including a reassuring bridge between the past and the present.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- THE ROYAL VISIT
- This Platinum Jubilee
- The Earl and Countess of Wessex visit to Gibraltar
- Welcome to Gibraltar!
- Launch of the Platinum Jubilee Exhibition
- His Holiness, Pope Francis, received Chief Minister, Mrs Picardo and their children in a Private Audience at the Vatican
- Hebrew Primary School celebrates the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee
- St Paul’s School Platinum Jubilee events