Fight against inflation
Unsurprisingly over the past year, food prices have been one of the worst hit categories in the inflation escalation, as witnessed in many countries across Europe.
In April last year the official price index pegged food prices at 199.6, whereas in the recently released figures they had risen to 215.7.
Mounting fuel costs, as also experienced in many other countries, has also hit Gibraltar, with a huge year on year increase from 167 to 184 on the price index.
Housing costs have also considerably increased from just under 125 to slightly below 138.
The price of services climbed up from 182 to 189 over the year up to April 1, according to the official data.
modest prices rises
Yet there has been more modest prices rises in other categories such as clothing and footwear, durable housing goods and merchandise that falls into the “other goods” category.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
27-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Basque backing for Gibraltar is symbolic of wider support
- Budget session starts in Parliament today
- Royal Visit Represents Staunch Support for Rock’s British Sovereignty
- FOCUS ON PEPE ROSADO and the Royal Brooch
- Successful Gibraltar Pride organised by LGBTQ+ Committee
- No goodies expected in hard budget tomorrow
- Recruitment for Miss Gibraltar 2022 underway
- Fight against inflation