The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, met with the new Commander of British Forces (CBF), Commodore Tom Guy yesterday at No.6 Convent Place.

Commodore Tom Guy begins his post as CBF today, Thursday 30th June 2022.The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said: “I was delighted to meet Commodore Tom Guy earlier today in my office.

30-06-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR