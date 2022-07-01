Spain alienates Gibraltar with healthcare decision

The decision of the Spanish government to bring to an end the healthcare arrangements with Gibraltar as from today could not have come at a worse time. It has created worry and uncertainty for many thousands of citizens on both sides of the border and will do little to build faith or trust in Madrid.

That being said, this was a Brexit contingency measure that had been unilaterally extended to Gibraltar by Spain. That extension has lasted from 1 January 2021 until now - for eighteen months. The rest of the EU quickly ended their reciprocal healthcare arrangements with Gibraltar at the end of the transition period. It was only Spain that had provided for a continuation of free emergency healthcare until now.This was a good thing and it established a special relationship with our huge neighbour. Spain was doing something for us in an area where the rest of the EU had shut the door. The continuation of those health measures were set out in Spanish law by a Royal Decree of 29 December 2020. This was extended a number of times, the last such extension was up to yesterday 30 June 2022.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

01-07-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR