Chief Minister’s budget response today

The budget debate always has an end of term atmosphere about it. This could be because school comes to an end this week or because the public, thousands of whom are now on summer hours, are on the beach or packing their bags for their annual holidays.

Members will gather in the Gibraltar Parliament this morning to hear the Chief Minister’s response to their contributions on the budget. This is like being told off by the teacher for the mistakes they have made when pupils are called out for each and every inaccuracy. The former Chief Minister now Sir Peter Caruana developed this right of reply into an art form in an attempt to quash all dissent with a sledgehammer in a six hour bashing of the unfortunate Honourable Members across the floor.So, according to this tradition, those who have stuck their heads above the parapet last week are likely to have it chopped off today.

