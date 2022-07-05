Focus on Ernest Gomez

Ernest Gomez is the new Chairman of the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society. Previously Director of Education and Chief Secretary, he has had a lifelong interest in music. We met with Ernest to learn more about his new role and his passion for music.

We asked Ernest when and how his interest in classical music began.“Well really I was lucky to have been brought up in a family where music was always present,” he said.His mother was fond of music, while his father “liked all sorts of music” and was a good saxophone player.“I was an only child so I shared everything with my parents,” Ernest explained. This included sharing his father’s “love of music”. He would listen to his saxophone rehearsals at home, and occasionally he would take Ernest to his band’s rehearsals.

