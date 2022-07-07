Brexit backdrop underlies MPs visit

In normal circumstances any visit to Gibraltar by U.K. Parliamentarians would be very welcome. However, three day presence on the Rock of the Commons European Scrutiny Committee, will generate mixed feelings precisely because of the Brexit backdrop.

It is well known that a significant number of Members of the Committee are Brexiteers. The veteran Chairman, Sir Bill Cash MP, is himself a long-standing campaigner against membership of the European Union and other Members have also earned their spurs in that battle. The Committee leaves Gibraltar today certainly with useful first hand knowledge, which is never a bad thing, but they cannot have fail to have been hit by the irony that the problem they have come to investigate is one that many of them created themselves - Brexit.

