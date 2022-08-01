Non-potable water for plants, says HMGoG

HMGoG has made arrangements for the continued importation of non-potable water for the coming days in order to alleviate the pressure from the potable water system. This non-potable water can also be used for watering plants.

The Government has already requested that usage of potable water be kept to a minimum and only to be used for essential purposes. The public are therefore urged not to use potable water supplies for watering plants.

