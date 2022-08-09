Gibraltarian naval officer decorated by US NATO Command

The news that Gibraltarian Cecil Ladislaus has been bestowed with a prestigious military award for exceptional and outstanding service will delight everyone in Gibraltar. He continues to distinguish himself in his service to the Royal Navy and to his country.

SACEUR

Commander Ladislaus was presented the SACEUR Recognition Award by the NATO LANDCOM commander United States Army General Lieutenant General Roger Cloutier Jr and CSEL Canadian Army CWO Georges Martin. SACEUR, the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, is in charge of NATO operations in Europe and is based in Casteau, Belgium. It is interesting to note that the first holder of the post was none other than General Dwight Eisenhower himself.

