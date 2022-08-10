Gibraltar is occupied territory says Vox

 Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 09:04
Madrid must pursue its claim over Gibraltar so that the sovereignty of the Rock is returned to Spain. This is the latest pronouncement from the Spanish right-wing party Vox which seems to be obsessed with the question.


TIME WHARP
The truth is that Vox sometimes sounds as if they are stuck in a time wharp - and not only on Gibraltar. They give the impression that they belong in a different age, the era of the Inquisition and the Conquistadores when Spain ruled a large part of Europe and had its Atlantic empire in South America.

