Gibraltar is occupied territory says Vox

Madrid must pursue its claim over Gibraltar so that the sovereignty of the Rock is returned to Spain. This is the latest pronouncement from the Spanish right-wing party Vox which seems to be obsessed with the question.

The truth is that Vox sometimes sounds as if they are stuck in a time wharp - and not only on Gibraltar. They give the impression that they belong in a different age, the era of the Inquisition and the Conquistadores when Spain ruled a large part of Europe and had its Atlantic empire in South America.

10-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR