CLASSROOMS ARE FOR LEARNING, LEAVE IDEOLOGY OUT

The proposed "revolution" in mainstream education in Gibraltar, a lamentable mirroring of what is happening across the western world, is throwing up many downsides and issues of concern.

The long term effects of proposed radical innovations that will prime the pursuit of equality and inclusivity over academic achievement are unclear, while the prioritisation of ideological objectives over purely intellectual ones augur a less than promising future.The search for academic excellence in the classroom and the thirst for knowledge are part of a natural human instinct that has been a permanent feature at the centre of successful educational systems.

10-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR