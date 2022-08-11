Arrival of Reverse Osmosis Plant

The RO plant was delivered by land from Italy in partnership with Balaena, the new owners of Gibdock who came forward and offered their immediate support in using their extensive logistics network to assist Gibraltar in its time of need. This temporary plant will allow us to continue building stock levels at the Waterworks reservoirs at a faster rate than we were previously able and will provide additional resilience of supply.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

11-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR