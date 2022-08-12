Exactly 318 years ago a new Gibraltar was born

This month marked 318 years since the Spanish Crown lost Gibraltar. When the Prince of Hesse and Admiral George Rooke took the town with a combined force of Anglo-Dutch marines little did they know that they were planting the seeds for the birth of a new multicultural population in a nation that would become separate and distinct.
ATTACK
The detractors of Gibraltar in Spain who continue to attack the status of the Gibraltarians as a people simply do not know what they are talking about. That August day in 1704 the English Admiral and the German Prince turned the tide of history.
12-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR