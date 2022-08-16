Focus on Eric Rowbottom’s EM Power Challenge

On Saturday 24 September, Eric Rowbottom will be undertaking the EM Power Challenge to raise funds for the Special Needs Action Group (SNAG) and the GBC Open Day. This difficult challenge will see Eric drag himself up the Mediterranean Steps. We met with Eric to learn more about the challenge and how preparations for the event were going.

EM POWER CHALLENGE

“I don’t think I’ve explained enough what EM Power means,” Eric said.

“We came up with the name because E for Eric, M for Med Steps, Power is what I’m going to need, and the Challenge. So it’s the EM Power but actually it makes the word empower which is something very close to my heart.”

“The actual physical challenge is very simple – well simple!”, he laughed.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

16-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR