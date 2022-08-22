This week’s Woman of the Week is founder of The Mindspace Project, Galadriel McGrail Polston, who in 2020 created it in honour of her late father, with the vision of helping, healing, and equipping the community with tools that can help people navigate stress, anxiety, depression, and any disturbance that stands in the way of a peaceful and joyful life.
Explaining a bit of background about herself, Galadriel told PANORAMA that she previously worked in Software Development in the Gaming Industry for around 20 years, and despite moving up roles whilst working there, "what happened in my life made me reassess what was my purpose here and that’s how The Mindspace Project came about," she said.
