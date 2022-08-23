Seized £63m Superyacht to be sold at auction in Gibraltar

The Superyacht was seized in Gibraltar earlier this year, after US bank, JP Morgan claimed that the owner, Russian billionaire, Dmitrievich Pumpyansky did not pay a £17m [$20m] loan.The 72.5m vessel is being auctioned on Tuesday and, it is listed for one day only, thus, it is expected to go for less than its estimated value. Money from the sale is expected to go to JP Morgan, however there have been pleas from governments, including the UK, for proceeds of seized assets to help Ukrainian refugees.The custom yacht, was built in 2013 by Dunya Yachts and is 236.22ft/72m.

