Seized £63m Superyacht to be sold at auction in Gibraltar

by PANORAMA reporter
Axioma, the £63m Superyacht seized here on the Rock back in March is being auctioned today, Tuesday August 23rd by the Gibraltar Admiralty Court, and will be sold to the highest bidder.
The Superyacht was seized in Gibraltar earlier this year, after US bank, JP Morgan claimed that the owner, Russian billionaire, Dmitrievich Pumpyansky did not pay a £17m [$20m] loan.
The 72.5m vessel is being auctioned on Tuesday and, it is listed for one day only, thus, it is expected to go for less than its estimated value. Money from the sale is expected to go to JP Morgan, however there have been pleas from governments, including the UK, for proceeds of seized assets to help Ukrainian refugees.FEATURES
The custom yacht, was built in 2013 by Dunya Yachts and is 236.22ft/72m.
