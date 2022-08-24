63 bids received in Axioma Superyacht Auction

Following the arrest of the Axioma Superyacht in March earlier this year, following the filing of an Admiralty Claim in the Supreme Court of Gibraltar, where the Court subsequently ordered that the vessel be appraised and sold by the Admiralty Marshal, 63 bids have been received in respect of the vessel.
Axioma is estimated to be worth around £63 million, however in a statement released yesterday afternoon by the Office of the Admiralty Marshal, the vessel’s appraised value is a confidential matter which cannot be disclosed.
The Superyacht was seized in Gibraltar, after US bank, JP Morgan claimed that the owner, did not pay a £17m [$20m] loan.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
24-08-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR