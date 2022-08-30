Prime Minister confirms Gibraltar’s City Status

This move saw the publication of the latest official list of UK cities which now includes Gibraltar in that number for the first time. This action, which has been widely reported in the UK media, is generally regarded as one of Boris Johnson’s last acts as Prime Minister.It has emerged that although Gibraltar was accorded City Status by Queen Victoria in 1842, the methodology used was to make the award was not the standard one. In other words, Gibraltar was made a City under church diocesan Letters Patent, as opposed to a straightforward grant in a City Status Letters Patent. This different route used to bestow the award meant the the Rock was never included in the official Home Office list of Cities until now.

