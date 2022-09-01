Hull of the cargo ship breaks

The Gibraltar Contingency Council, chaired by the Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, and the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, has met to discuss the break of the Bulk Carrier OS 35.
Given the latest development affecting the vessel and the fact that it remains loaded with fuel, on the advice of the Captain of the Port and the other members of the GCC, a Major Incident (MAJAX) has now been declared under the provisions of the Civil Contingencies Act.
It is important to note that Her Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar and its partner agencies have been working towards this posture throughout.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
01-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR