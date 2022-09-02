Brexit work continues in Cordoba heat

While most people were sunning themselves in the last stretch of their summer holidays, Messers Picardo, Garcia and Llamas were instead hard at work under the intense Cordoba heat which is often compared to a furnace. This suggests that the momentum in place before the summer break has not been lost completely and meeting in this way is possibly the best way to make progress on an agreement by slowly moving things along.CORDOBAMoreover, a past Cordoba process has already set a precedent. It will be recalled that in the run-up to the Cordoba agreements of 2006, the then Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana made it crystal clear that he did not intend to provide a blow by blow account on the negotiations as these moved from meeting to meeting.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

02-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR