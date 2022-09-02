A spokesperson for the RGP confirmed today, Friday, September 2nd, that the individual arrested yesterday in relation to the incident involving the OS 35 cargo ship, has been bailed pending further

investigation and is not going to be charged today.

The RGP confirmed in a statement yesterday, that at 1240hrs on Thursday, “with regards to the ongoing critical incident in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters, an individual was arrested and is now assisting detectives from the Crime and Protective Services Division, as they investigate the collision of beached cargo ship OS 35.”

