Water situation update – 2nd September 2022
AquaGib is working closely with the Port Authority to secure the area of Little Bay where one of the seawater intakes are installed. Generally, surface oil is not a problem for the water intakes as the intake inlets are sufficiently below the surface. However, as an extra precaution the following measures have been put in place:
• A square sorbent boom formation already in place,
• an additional layer of sorbents at the beach buoys line,
• a launch tasked solely with actively tackling the sheening, which is in the area of Little Bay.
• and absorbent booms inside the Beefsteak reservoir to prevent any oil from being transferred to the Governor’s Cottage Reverse Osmosis plant.
Members of the public are reminded that any potable water leaks should be reported to the AquaGib 24-hour emergency helpline on 20073659.
A further meeting of the Strategic Coordinating Group has been scheduled for Monday afternoon with the Government expecting to issue an update thereafter or earlier if required.
