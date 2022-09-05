HMGoG response to SNAG

Government has already explained that the large number of new staff being employed this year, both teachers and SNLSAs, has meant a longer and more complex than usual lead-up to the start of term. 300 plus applicants for vacancies cannot be dealt with in a moment, and that is the scale of the task that the process has involved this year, as the complement of teaching and support staff has been significantly increased. Which would not have been done if the Government cared as little as SNAG suggests.In the past, SNAG has expressed its concerns directly and has met with the Department and/or the Minister. These have always been fruitful discussions where much has been achieved. However on this occasion SNAG has hit out without the benefit - or the courtesy - of discussion.It is totally unacceptable that SNAG, a relatively new organisation, should accuse the very Education authorities that have produced a new St Martin’s School, better equipped and staffed than ever, of having total disregard for pupils and families.

02-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR