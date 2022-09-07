The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award Gibraltar

This year 90 young people who have participated in the Award are eligible to be presented with their Awards at a ceremony, at The Convent, today Wednesday 7th September 2022.

His Excellency The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel KBE DL, as Patron of the Award in Gibraltar, will present Bronze and Silver Awards at a ceremony which will be attended by families, Award leaders, activity coaches, assessors, sponsors, and many others.The young people receiving their Awards have been involved over the last 18 months in a wide variety of activities geared towards completing the requirements of the Award.

