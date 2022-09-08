Clock ticks fast on Brexit deal

Preparatory work continues in London in respect of the negotiations for the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union, with the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister both there since Tuesday. The clock is now ticking faster than ever before and the pressure will be mounting to either conclude an agreement or to move forward into the sunset without one.

It has been the norm so far, in the long and tortuous road since Gibraltar left the EU, for the process to be marked by what has been publicly explained as “variable geometry”. This means that different parties will attend different meetings so that the entities around the table will vary depending on the issue or indeed on the circumstances. The offshoot of this is that Gibraltar, Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Union will have met each other over the years in groups of two, three or four, as when required, either formally or informally, or indeed presumably a mixture of both.

