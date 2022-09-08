Clock ticks fast on Brexit deal
GEOMETRY
It has been the norm so far, in the long and tortuous road since Gibraltar left the EU, for the process to be marked by what has been publicly explained as “variable geometry”. This means that different parties will attend different meetings so that the entities around the table will vary depending on the issue or indeed on the circumstances. The offshoot of this is that Gibraltar, Spain, the United Kingdom and the European Union will have met each other over the years in groups of two, three or four, as when required, either formally or informally, or indeed presumably a mixture of both.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
08-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister are returning to Gibraltar earlier
- OS 35 – Overnight Update
- National Day Message from His Excellency the Governor
- Clock ticks fast on Brexit deal
- Business waits for Schengen deal
- HMGoG welcomes appointment of new Foreign Secretary
- Gibraltar gets ready for National Day
- Poor storm drainage in Gibraltar with gigantic roaches!