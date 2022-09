The sad death of Her Majesty the Queen will mark the end of an era as tributes continue to pour in from all over the world.

The Crown of the United Kingdom, of the Queen’s other realms and territories, including Gibraltar, automatically passes from Queen Elizabeth to her eldest son HRH Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales who will become the new King after her death. A formal coronation ceremony will follow.

