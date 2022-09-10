Chief Minister receives letter from Prime Minster Truss for National Day

Yesterday, the Chief Minister received a letter from the Prime Minister, Liz Truss, ahead of Gibraltar’s National Day. In her letter, the Prime Minister reflected on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and said she was deeply aware of the loyalty of the People of Gibraltar to the Crown and to Queen Elizabeth II in particular.

The Prime Minister also sent the heartfelt wishes of the People of the United Kingdom to all Gibraltarians on our thirtieth anniversary of National Day.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, has this morning published the Prime Minister's letter and said: “I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Truss on behalf of the Government and People of Gibraltar for her very kind letter. As we mourn the passing of Her Majesty The Queen together, alongside our Commonwealth family of nations, I call on all Gibraltarians to dedicate our thirtieth National Day to the memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”