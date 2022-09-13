National Day tinged with sadness as Gibraltarians remember their Queen

It was once again a different National Day for the third year in a row following the sad passing of Her Majesty the Queen. In the previous two years, 2020 and 2021, the day had also been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the traditional programme had already been altered owing to other external events even before the Queen died. The SDGG and the Government had previously echoed the need for financial prudence given the hundreds of millions of pounds spent to save lives during the pandemic. This had already seen the prior cancellation of the annual firework display and the elimination from the programme of a number of official receptions and dinners.

13-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR