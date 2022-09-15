Master of OS 35 has been charged

On 29 August 2022, a collision at sea occurred between Motor Vessel OS 35 and Motor Tanker Adam LNG.
Following an extensive investigation by the RGP on behalf of the Port Authority, the Master of Motor Vessel OS 35 namely Abdelabari KADDURA, a Syrian national (53), has yesterday been charged with the following offences:-
1. Conduct Endangering Ships, Structures or Individuals. Contrary to Section 101 E (2) (a) (i) and (ii) of the Merchant Shipping Act
