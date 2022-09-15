Thousands mourn Queen Elizabeth with eye on the future

The coffin with Her Majesty the Queen, which made the journey from Edinburgh to London on Tuesday, is now lying in State at Westminster Hall. There was an emotional farewell to the Sovereign from the Scottish capital and that same opportunity now will be extended to people in London as well.

The new King Charles III, accompanied by his two sons, William, the new Prince of Wales and Harry, the Duke of Sussex, accompanied the hearse in the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall yesterday. Londoners and visitors lined the streets in their thousands to pay their respects to the Queen but also to welcome the new King, Charles III. Some people had been waiting overnight to catch a glimpse of the procession as it made its way slowly around London.

