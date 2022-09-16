Distasteful Vox comments after Queen’s death
It will be recalled that the PP President of the autonomous government of Madrid decreed three days of mourning in that region. Andalucia too decreed a day of mourning and flew flags at half-mast. Indeed, even the La Linea branch of the Partido Popular expressed their condolences to the people of Gibraltar on the passing of Her Majesty. It will be recalled that the Gibraltar Government announced at the time that a number of condolence messages had been received from several politicians in the Campo. These included the Mayor of La Linea Juan Franco, the Mayor of San Roque Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix and the Mayor of Castellar Adrian Vaca Carrillo.
16-09-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
