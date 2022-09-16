Distasteful Vox comments after Queen’s death

The Spanish party Vox will be seen by many as having lowered political standards even further following comments made by a number of its prominent members after the death of the Queen. They have showed no tact, no taste and a singular lack of respect for a Sovereign who has rightly been showered with tributes from around the world.

Spanish news agencies were pointing out last Friday, the day after Her Majesty passed away, that at that point neither the party leader Abascal, nor the party itself, had issued public messages of condolence. Indeed, several prominent MPs did the very opposite and were critical of other Spanish politicians who were respectful in their public comments.