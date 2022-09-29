Go green in aid of GibSams

by MEGAN STRINGER GibSams are holding their annual Green Friday tomorrow to raise awareness and funds for the local charity. Ahead of the day, PANORAMA spoke with Brenda Cuby of Gib Sams to find out more about the aim of the day.

Brenda stated that Green Friday is all about brightening up Gibraltar in green to promote mental health awareness. “We use it to close the end of Suicide Awareness Month and just show people that we are talking about the subject – GibSams is here to support anybody going through emotional distress” she said.In regard to how people can get involved, it is simply just wearing the colour. “We ask everybody in Gibraltar to wear something green on the day, take a picture and share it on social media and they can send it to GibSams via email. We are asking individuals, companies, organisations just to wear green, show their support for mental health awareness.”

