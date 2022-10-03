Chief Minister’s Address at the Gibraltar Reception: Conservative Party Conference in full

Ladies and Gentlemen What a pleasure it is to welcome you again after so many years of pandemic absence. I know that Joseph Garcia, the Deputy Chief Minister, and I are amongst friends here tonight. And I say that, not just because we are accompanied by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly. James has long been a friend.

Long before he was Minister for Europe.I say that we are amongst friends also because of all of you are great friends of the Rock.Not least those of you who are members of our All Party Group.In fact, I know that in the British Conservative and Unionist Party, support for Gibraltar trickles up as well as down.And I know that we are two thousand five hundred kilometres away from Gibraltar.But I also know that I could very easily tonight have started my address by calling you all ‘my fellow Gibraltarians’.For each of you cares deeply about Gibraltar and our prospects for the future.I know you care as deeply as we do to ensure that every thing we do is designed to keep us entirely, exclusively and enduringly British.I know that you will work with us to ensure that BREXIT delivers dividends for us in a new UK/EU Treaty on our future relationship with the EU.

