Garcia at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham
Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 09:21
The Gibraltar Government Reception provided the opportunity to engage with some three hundred delegates including diplomats, Ministers, UK Members of the House of Commons and of the House of Lords all in one venue.
In addition to this, Dr Garcia was able to meet separately with other relevant politicians. This included the new Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP, herself a former Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar. The meeting with Wendy Morton provided a good opportunity to catch up with the ongoing treaty negotiations and the work for a Non Negotiated Outcome (NNO) if no treaty is possible. Wendy Morton and Dr Garcia co-chaired the NNO UK-Gibraltar Board at one point.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
04-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- Picardo to address United Nations later today
- Garcia at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham
- Following a lifetime of dedication to sport on the Rock, Charlie Flower has passed away aged 85
- Chief Minister’s Address at the Gibraltar Reception: Conservative Party Conference in full
- Gibraltar moves towards LNG future
- World Heart Day celebrated locally
- Cancer relief coffee morning
- The Queen is dead: a sceptic’s tribute