Garcia at Conservative Party conference in Birmingham

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 - 09:21

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia is in Birmingham at the annual conference of the UK Conservative Party, while the Chief Minister has left for New York in order to address the Fourth Committee of the United Nations.


The Gibraltar Government Reception provided the opportunity to engage with some three hundred delegates including diplomats, Ministers, UK Members of the House of Commons and of the House of Lords all in one venue.
In addition to this, Dr Garcia was able to meet separately with other relevant politicians. This included the new Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP, herself a former Minister for Europe with responsibility for Gibraltar. The meeting with Wendy Morton provided a good opportunity to catch up with the ongoing treaty negotiations and the work for a Non Negotiated Outcome (NNO) if no treaty is possible. Wendy Morton and Dr Garcia co-chaired the NNO UK-Gibraltar Board at one point.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

04-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR

  • Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia discusses common interests with the Chief Minister of Jersey Kristina Moore and U.K./Europe Head Dr Jim Robinson.
    Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia discusses common interests with the Chief Minister of Jersey Kristina Moore and U.K./Europe Head Dr Jim Robinson.
    The Chief Minister met both last night and discussed how best to make the relationship between the Crown Dependencies and Gibraltar even closer.
  • Treasury Minister of the Isle of Man Alexander Allinson with Deputy Chief Minister at the Conservative Party conference
    Treasury Minister of the Isle of Man Alexander Allinson with Deputy Chief Minister at the Conservative Party conference
  • Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia with new Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP
    Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia with new Chief Whip Wendy Morton MP