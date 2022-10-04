Picardo to address United Nations later today

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo arrived in New York via London yesterday directly from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham. The objective of the visit is to address the Fourth Committee of the United Nations later today.

The Fourth Committee - Political and Decolonisation - includes every country on the planet. It receives an annual report from the Committee of 24 which updates the UN on the latest developments in each territory on its list. There are presently 17 non-self-governing territories on the United Nations list as pending decolonisation. The majority of such territories are British and include places like Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman, Falklands, Gibraltar and Turks and Caicos - to name a few.

04-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR