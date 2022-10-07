4th annual Gibraltar Sustainable Awards prizegiving ceremony

The Nautilus Project hosted the fourth consecutive Gibraltar Sustainable Awards Prizegiving Ceremony this week at the Garrison Library.
THEME
The theme for 2022’s Sustainable Awards was ‘Conserve What Our Children Deserve’, and co-founder of Nautilus, Melanie Soiza-Stagnetto previously explained to PANORAMA that this theme was chosen as a testament to their youth program, “highlighting the importance of leaving a better world for generations to come.”
