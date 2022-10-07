OS 35 Update – Boom removed for repairs

The Captain of the Port has briefed the Recovery Coordination Group, chaired by Minister for the Port Vijay Daryanani, on the current situation regarding the OS 35. BOOM REQUIRES REPAIR The Captain of the Port has confirmed that the boom that surrounds the vessel has been damaged by unexpected swells and the damaged section on the starboard side of the vessel will have to be removed and repaired.

The boom will be removed, repaired and replaced as soon as weather conditions allow. This is not currently possible but may be possible over the course of the weekend.The Gibraltar Port Authority and partner agencies are constantly monitoring the situation on scene, and the Captain of the Port continues to conduct regular meetings with the salvors.The GPA will increase its use of assets on scene tonight and tomorrow morning to try and dissipate as far as possible any sheening that may escape the vessel.The Department of the Environment continue to conduct regular shoreline assessments, in conjunction with OSRL.There have been no new reports of sheening or oiling on Gibraltar’s coastline.The cleanup operation at Seven Sisters is progressing well and will continue over the course of the weekend, with an assessment of the area planned for Monday morning.

07-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR