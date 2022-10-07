OS 35 Update – Boom removed for repairs
The boom will be removed, repaired and replaced as soon as weather conditions allow. This is not currently possible but may be possible over the course of the weekend.
The Gibraltar Port Authority and partner agencies are constantly monitoring the situation on scene, and the Captain of the Port continues to conduct regular meetings with the salvors.
The GPA will increase its use of assets on scene tonight and tomorrow morning to try and dissipate as far as possible any sheening that may escape the vessel.
PROGRESS AT SEVEN SISTERS
The Department of the Environment continue to conduct regular shoreline assessments, in conjunction with OSRL.
There have been no new reports of sheening or oiling on Gibraltar’s coastline.
The cleanup operation at Seven Sisters is progressing well and will continue over the course of the weekend, with an assessment of the area planned for Monday morning.
07-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- OS 35 Update – Boom removed for repairs
- Sabotage threat to undersea cables nearby
- Application for proposed mortuary filed with Town Planner
- It’s all in our hands
- 4th annual Gibraltar Sustainable Awards prizegiving ceremony
- Charity Volunteer Recruitment Day
- Effects of the value of the falling pound
- UK nationals face problems driving in Spain