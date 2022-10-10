Will tourism levels return to where they once were?

This year, we’ve seen the fair return, National Day was due to be celebrated in its traditional format (which unfortunately had to be cancelled, Rest in Peace, Your Majesty) and families are looking forward to celebrating the festive period together once more.There was no questioning just how much the pandemic and lockdowns affected Gibraltar – especially one of our most treasured industries, the tourism sector. When the first lockdown was announced back in March 2020, no cruise liners were allowed to dock in our port, flights were operated on an essential basis and only certain individuals were allowed to cross through the frontier.

