UK Ministerial visit signals crunch time for talks

The lightning visit to Gibraltar from the new UK Minister for Europe Leo Docherty MP suggests that the negotiations for a treaty with the EU are now coming to a crunch.

It has been made clear by different parties in the past that the window to secure such an agreement will not remain open forever.Moreover, this sudden visit comes hot on the heels of the latest round of Anglo-Spanish tertulias on Saturday. It was disclosed after the event that both Mr Docherty and the Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were present in Oxford and that the latter had a discussion the matter with his Spanish counterpart.

11-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR