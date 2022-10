The Gibraltar Fishing Club held their tenth competition of the year once again at its main venue the Detached Mole this past weekend.

Twenty-one members took part in this event, which could be considered above average thanks to the shoals of pelagic fish and the white breams which turned out in some numbers. Several anglers also caught and released alive several conger eels.

