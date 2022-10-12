Local restaurants look forward to a busy festive season

by MEGAN STRINGER Covid affected many in various different ways, but affected industries in Gibraltar that rely on footfall, such as restaurants.

In the run up to this year’s festive period, a time which is usually extremely busy for people arranging Christmas dinners with work, friends and family alike, restaurants may be looking ahead cautiously due to the previous two years.Last year, the Gibraltar Catering Association stated they had received reports from members of a “disastrous Christmas” and that bookings were down around 50% on average compared to normal years.

