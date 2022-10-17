What next?

When the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called a general election in September 2019, nobody could have possibly foreseen the huge and complex challenges that lay in wait. The people of Gibraltar rewarded the GSLP-Liberal government with another landslide victory a month later in October, 27percentage points clear of their nearest rivals, yet little did anybody know the poisoned chalice that the winning team had just been handed.
GRACE 1
The seizure of the Grace 1 oil tanker on 4 July 2019 was, with hindsight, already a harbinger of things to come. It was only a few months before the general election itself and it catapulted Gibraltar into the top story of global news headlines. The Iranian vessel was accused of trying to take a cargo of oil to Syria in violation of European Union sancions.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
17-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR