What next?

When the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo called a general election in September 2019, nobody could have possibly foreseen the huge and complex challenges that lay in wait. The people of Gibraltar rewarded the GSLP-Liberal government with another landslide victory a month later in October, 27percentage points clear of their nearest rivals, yet little did anybody know the poisoned chalice that the winning team had just been handed.

The seizure of the Grace 1 oil tanker on 4 July 2019 was, with hindsight, already a harbinger of things to come. It was only a few months before the general election itself and it catapulted Gibraltar into the top story of global news headlines. The Iranian vessel was accused of trying to take a cargo of oil to Syria in violation of European Union sancions.

17-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR