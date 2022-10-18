GHA ANNOUNCES NEW APPOINTMENTS SYSTEM FOR THE PCC

• New call flow system introduced to prioritise urgent appointments• Patients may now nominate their Named/Preferred GPs• Advance GP appointments for up to 4 weeks to be made available• Mobile app access to PCC services• 24 hours/7 days a week access to the 111 service managed by Doctors, Nurses and Paramedics• Increased cooperation with Community Pharmacies servicing your needs• A new mobile health unit to be introduced for GibraltarThe GHA has announced significant changes to the manner in which it will offer its services to patients at the Primary Care Centre with effect from this Thursday, 20th October.The GHA has been working for some months to address and rectify the long-term dissatisfaction expressed by patients with access to Primary Care services, including long telephone queues, lack of availability of appointments and consequent concerns regarding continuity of care.The changes announced will enable the GHA to provide an extra almost 100 GP appointments a day, 490 GP appointments per week; which equates to some 2,700 GP appointments a week or a total of 11,600 GP appointments per month. These are a significant number of appointments for a community of our size.

