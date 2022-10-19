SPECIAL OLYMPICS GIBRALTAR OFF TO LIECHTENSTEIN

The competition is for low/intermediate ability athletes and 8 teams will battle it out including Monaco, Luxemburg and the Isle of Man. The games will be played outdoors on a grass surface, and after the opening ceremony on Saturday morning there will be 2 divisioning games followed by the start of the round robin competition on Saturday afternoon. The group stage will be followed by the finals on Sunday afternoon, the awards and closing ceremony. There will also be time for the Gibraltar squad to explore some of Vaduz during their trip.

