The GSD says it hopes new changes will finally resolve PCC appointment system

The GSD hopes that the package of measures announced will decisively improve our community’s experience, interaction and most importantly access to General Practitioners at the PCC.

This is not the first time that reforms are announced and promises are made with great fanfare. Previous attempts have failed miserably to deal with the core complaints which have continued. The GSD will carefully scrutinise and monitor the effectiveness of these new measures moving forward.

