Convent restoration project welcome

The long overdue restoration of furnishings in The Convent was the subject of a question in the House of Commons in the wider context of a large number of very minor payments made by the UK Government. The political issue was that UK Ministers had pointed out that they were unable to answer a particular question on a different matter because finding the answers would have meant a disproportionate cost to the taxpayer.

The reply of “disproportionate cost” or use of resources in response to a parliamentary question is not unique to the United Kingdom. Former Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana introduced this practice into the Gibraltar Parliament too, given that Westminster practices tend to be legitimately followed here. However, this form of response is believed to be used more sparingly in Gibraltar now than it once used to be.

19-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR