The Minister with responsibility for Transport, Paul Balban is pleased to publish Regulations to introduce the Penalty Points system for traffic offences, following representations from the Commissioner of Police.

The Commissioner of Police has highlighted concerns with regards to the present lack of respect by some road users and safe driver behaviour on our roads.The Regulations introduce a system whereby a person is issued penalty points if they commit a driving related offence. The points are recorded against the person’s driving record. Penalty points range from 1 to 10 depending on the seriousness of the offence. They accumulate and remain valid for 3 years.

20-10-22 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR