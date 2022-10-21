Outline Planning Permission issued for Devil’s Tower Road development by DPC

Located at 17-19 Devil’s Tower Road and 5 Forbes Road, the development was proposed to contain 153 residential units with the applicant seeking to construct a part 15 / part 16 storey building, 46.1m in height.Ground floor level would feature two commercial units with access to car parking levels. The 3rd -16th floors enclosed residential units, with some projected to have overhanging balconies that would sit outside the site boundary. Eighty studios and a mix of one to four bedroom apartments were proposed. A roof terrace and swimming pool would be on the 16th floor.

