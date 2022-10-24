Gibraltar holds it breath with UK in turmoil

The United Kingdom will have a new Prime Minister this week while Gibraltar holds its breath in the expectation that the saga will not impact upon the negotiations with the European Union.The Tories have traditionally been ruthless when it comes to ditching their leaders but the recent turn of events is without precedent even for them. These are, after all, the very people who ditched Margaret Thatcher in 1990 even though she had never lost an election. It is worth bearing in mind, as this saga moves forward, that Michael Heseltine, her widely tipped successor, never made it to the leadership as the party. Instead, the Tories united around the little known and even less fancied John Major.

